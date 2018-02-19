Dion’s ready to celebrate 40 year anniversary on Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s hard to believe but Dion’s has been serving pizza, subs, salads and of course, its famous ranch dressing for four decades now.

Forty years ago Dion’s co-founders John Pattern and Bill Scott came to Albuquerque from Michigan with dreams of opening a Greek restaurant.

Their plans changed when their customers fell in love with their pizza before their gyro and baklava equipment arrived.

The company now employees more than 1,600 people and runs 23 locations in three states.

They’ll celebrate the big milestone on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps