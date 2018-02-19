Community calls Clovis mural an ‘eyesore’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A mural intended to honor gun violence victims in Clovis is being called an eyesore.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, a mural on the back of an Old Main Street Bakery is getting a lot of negative feedback.

The artist, Isaac Castillo of Clovis says he wanted to honor victims of gun violence like those of the Clovis library shooting, but his work was never approved and is technically graffiti.

Now, surrounding businesses are calling Castillo’s work a “tacky eyesore” and calling for it to be painted over.

Castillo says he never thought it would bother anyone.

The owner says it will be painted over and he is negotiating with Castillo for him to paint it over to avoid criminal charges.

