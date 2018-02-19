BCSO recognizes Good Samaritan for helping out deputy

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is getting a big thank you from the sheriff’s department after he jumped in to help a deputy in distress.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says John Griego saw a fight between a suspect and a deputy who was waiting for backup.

Griego stopped and gave the deputy a hand and the suspect was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s department says while it never encourages citizens to put themselves in harm’s way, it’s thankful for Griego’s act of bravery.

