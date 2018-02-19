APD: Man involved in Albuquerque shooting saved woman and her daughter

Related Coverage One man dead after shots fired in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are calling one man a hero after he opened fire in the middle of a busy intersection Sunday evening, breaking up and preventing a possible double homicide.

Monday night, APD released new details about the gun fight that broke out Sunday in the middle of Gibson, near Yale.

Officer Simon Drobik said around 5 p.m., a woman was driving her daughter to the airport when her estranged husband, Qian Ming, 66, intentionally crashed his truck into hers.

According to APD, Ming then got out of his vehicle and fired a couple of rounds into the wife’s truck, striking his daughter in the shoulder.

At that time, Officer Drobik said a 34-year-old Good Samaritan pulled up to what he thought was a crash. He witnessed Ming beating his daughter with a gun in the middle of the street.

“Once he started walking up, he saw that there was a male violently pistol-whipping a female in the street,” Officer Drobik said. “He got out of his vehicle and had his firearm on him and told that male to stop.”

That’s when the Good Samaritan, who is not being named at this time because he’s currently not facing any charges, told police Ming pointed the gun in his direction.

Police say the man then fired at least one shot, hitting and killing Ming.

“Mom in the hospital said, ‘He saved our lives,'” Officer Drobik said. “You can’t get a stronger statement than that. So she knew it. Daughter knows it and good thing he took that type of action.”

Officers did detain the man for questioning. He was released later that night. Officer Drobik said the man is a 12-year veteran of the National Guard.

Police did not say if the reason Ming’s estranged wife and daughter were headed to the airport was to get away from him.

The daughter is still in the hospital but is expected to be okay.

