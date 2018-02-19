AFRL Hosts First Annual ‘STEMY’s

The Excellence in STEM Awards, aka the STEMYS, are designed to celebrate STEM education in New Mexico. They recognize students, teachers, schools, businesses and others who demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to, and advocacy of, STEM learning.

The party doesn’t stop on Friday night. The next morning is the first-ever Super STEM Saturday, a hands-on demonstration fair of all things science. Super STEM Saturday is free and open to the public. It will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Innovate ABQ. For more details, click here.