2 suspects arrested in connection to school shooting threat

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people have been arrested in relation to a high school shooting threat in northern New Mexico.

A student expelled from Charlie Y. Brown Alternative School in Bloomfield posted the threat online late last Thursday.

The threat included images of a gun and pocket knife.

Albuquerque’s FBI division says the arrested suspects are a 17-year-old who posted the threat and a 19-year-old who made a statement in support of the threat.

Deputies say buses en route to the school Friday morning were diverted to Bloomfield High School and students arriving on foot were kept from entering campus.

