UNM’s Marcus Williams dealt with a case of mistaken identity on Social Media

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Cleveland High School Graduate and now sophomore tight end on the Lobo football team, Marcus Williams had a weird situation arise during this year’s NFL playoffs. The 6’3 tight end does play college football, but not in the NFL, that was not clear to some people on social media as he was thought to be Marcus Williams of the New Orleans Saints.

After Williams of the Saints missed a huge tackle in the playoffs, twitter erupted and UNM’s Williams felt the heat. “I got a lot of notifications. I was like no that’s not me. I don’t want that reputation right now. I had me twitter, I had about a hundred people hit me up and then I had it on snapchat everybody just Marcus Williams send me videos. I got here it was Marcus Williams did that. Marcus Williams messed up. Marcus Williams made this play. It’s kind of funny. I just let it roll off my back”, said Marcus Williams.