Semi rollover causes closures in the South Valley

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A semi rollover caused closures near I-25 in the South Valley Sunday morning.

A fuel tanker flipped over on its side as it was heading onto I-25 northbound from Rio Bravo, spilling hazardous gasoline and diesel.

It happened around 9 a.m.

Crews had to close down Rio Bravo from Broadway to University for several hours.

Officials say this type of incident does not happen often, but it creates a high danger on the road.

“Obviously that’s a big concern for us. What you can see them doing right now is a kind of complicated technical operation,” says Albuquerque Fire Department Commander Jed Hyland.

The driver of the semi was taken to a local hospital. No word yet on the severity of the injuries.

