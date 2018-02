ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona community is mourning the death of its pastor, who was killed in an Albuquerque car crash.

The Diocese of Gallup says Father Robert (Bob) Mathieu of Snowflake, Arizona was killed Friday.

Father Mathieu was ordained in 1976 and his most recent assignment was Pastor for Our Lady of the Snows Parish.

No word on when or where the crash took place.

The Diocese of Gallup has not yet announced funeral plans for the pastor.

