Police search for man wanted for murder in Las Vegas, N.M.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Vegas Police are looking for a man wanted for murder.

Michael Romero is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence after he is accused of shooting and killing his son’s friend Felix Martinez.

It happened Saturday in Romero’s home and business on South Commerce Street in Las Vegas.

According to his criminal complaint, Romero claimed Martinez was going to hurt his son while his son was sleeping.

Police say Romero may be driving a blue, late 80s model Toyota Four Runner with a Chihuahua, Mexico license plate.

Romero is considered armed and dangerous.

There is a $500 reward from CrimeStoppers for any information leading to his arrest.

