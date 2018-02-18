Middle school coach details experiences with sub placed on leave

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We recently told you about the principal and vice principal of Jimmy Carter Middle School being placed on leave as allegations of misconduct by a substitute teacher came to light. Now, a woman who coached alongside the sub is speaking out.

This past fall was Betrice Jackson’s first season coaching at Jimmy Carter Middle School.

“That was one of the first things I noticed was that he cussed a lot around the girls,” said Jackson.

She tells News 13 the behavior of the assistant coach raised several red flags.

Jackson says a student told her about a troubling conversation between the assistant coach and another female student.

“One of the girls was going out with a guy and they had broke up, and they were upset about it. Whenever they would discuss it in front of him, he would say, ‘Oh boys are stupid. You grow up, you marry them, you give them your money, and then you give them, the p-word,” she said.

At that point, Jackson reported her concerns to Jimmy Carter Athletic Director, Christine Perea.

Jackson showed us the emails between the two, dated from October.

“She said she would take it into consideration and that’s the last I heard of it,” said Jackson.

This past week, APS put the principal and vice principal of Jimmy Carter on leave. APS would not confirm, however, if that decision was related to the investigation into the sub.

Jackson says she felt compelled to speak up, to keep students safe, even if it means her job.

“At this point, I may not even get to work as a coach anymore and that isn’t my concern. The reason why we come to you guys is because we don’t know if we can trust the administration,” said Jackson.

To clarify, News 13 is still not naming the substitute teacher because charges have no been filed against him, and APS has not named him.

In addition, APS has not said when exactly the sub was placed on leave, but we know parents were notified of the allegations of misconduct on Wednesday.