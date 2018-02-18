Homicide suspect killed in Las Cruces officer-involved shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect.

Las Cruces PD were looking for Nathaniel Montoya, in connection to the death of a 29-year-old man found unconscious Friday night.

Witnesses reported some sort of fight between the two.

Police say Saturday afternoon, officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the Las Colinas area. They say Montoya was the driver and failed to stop for officers. A high-speed chase began throughout the city.

Eventually, police say Montoya crashed his van into vehicles at a gas station on Lohman Ave. They say at least one officer fired several rounds, hitting Montoya. He died on scene.

Police say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer involved. A task-force made up by NM State Police, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and NM State University Police Department and LCPD is investigating.