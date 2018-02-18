Donald Cerrone Snaps 3 fight losing streak with a knockout on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone bettered his professional record to 33-10 after knocking out Yancy Medeiros in the 1st round of the UFC Fight Night 126 main event. Cerrone and Medeiros showed a lot of respect towards each other before, during and after this fight, but with time dwindling in the 1st round Cerrone would strike.

The Cowboy hit Medeiros with a flurry of punches and finished the fight with a knockout. This marks Cerrone’s 15th career first round knockout, and also with this win it ties the record for most wins in the UFC, as Cerrone has 20.

“Yeah and I just bit down and said you know what lets go. I didn’t even know there was 10 seconds left either, I was just going for the finish. That’s what Yancy and I both look for and hey you know what’s cool is I just tied for most wins in UFC history”, said Donald Cerrone.

Now as for the other local fighter on the card, Joby Sanchez wouldn’t have as good of a night. Joby lost in his return to the UFC on Sunday by way of a first round rear naked choke. Roberto Sanchez would take down Joby and then proceed to get on his back and finish the fight in the first round.

With this loss Joby Sanchez’s record drops to 11-3.