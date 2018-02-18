Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A windy day is ahead for New Mexico this afternoon.

A storm system is going to move into the Four Corners region and ahead of this weather maker the winds are going to crank up. Wind gusts could reach over 50 mph across northeast New Mexico today.

The winds will get even stronger over a larger portion of New Mexico tomorrow. Wind gusts could hit 45 mph in Albuquerque tomorrow. The storm system will then start to produce snow across the higher terrain in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado tomorrow into Tuesday. The snow will be the heaviest in the San Juans of southern Colorado and northern New Mexico. This is where 8-12″ of snow could fall while the Sangre De Cristo Mountains could see 4″-8″ of snow.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have a shot at rain/snow as the cold front passes through Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Behind the cold front, temperatures will plummet back into the 30s and 40s for most of central and northern New Mexico for mid-week.