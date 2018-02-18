Austin Trout wins on Saturday by way of a Unanimous Decision

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Riding a two fight losing streak coming into his fight on Saturday, Austin Trout needed a win and he delivered on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Trout would go the distance in an 8 round fight. He would get the Unanimous Decision win marking his first win since 2015. The now 34 year old boxer said he felt great after the fight.

“It felt good the win was good. I was starting to get back into a rhythm and I felt sharper. Now I wish I had 2 more rounds”, said Austin Trout.

With this win Trout’s record now stands at 31-4, and moving forward he says he still has gas in the tanks, and fueling to that fire to continue his career was the crowd that showed up on Saturday.

“We need to fight more at home man. Like the people they showed up and showed out, the energy was crazy, the love was overwhelming, and we need to come back. With a bigger better fight, possibly a title fight”, said Austin Trout.