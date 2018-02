ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters are working to put out spot fires in the Bosque near Montano and Coors, behind Bosque School.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says crews got to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. and they’re expected to be on scene for at least another two hours.

AFD says the fire is about 1 acre in size at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.