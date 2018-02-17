Women’s self-defense class teaches skills to prevent abuse and assault

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Me Too” movement has provoked a slew of accusations against politicians, celebrities and executives regarding sexual misconduct. The movement is also inspiring women locally to speak out and take steps to protect themselves.

“If it happens again, I’m going to have to report sexual harassment.” That was just one of the phrases heard Saturday during a woman’s self defense class put on by Santa Fe non-profit, Resolve.

It addressed what to do when one is faced with an inappropriate boss, co-worker or even family member.

Alena Schaim is the executive director of Resolve. The organization helps people as young as middle schoolers answer the difficult question of what to do in those tough situations.

Her classes teach people how to prevent violence and set healthy boundaries.

“There’s demand for it,” she said. “What we know is, it’s a fact, we need to change the world so that the perpetrators are less likely to be created.”

This weekend’s, 20-hour class put students in tough scenarios where Schaim says they “learn skills both for physical and verbal situations as well as situations with strangers and people that we know.”

She says the classes teach attendees, many of whom are survivors of abuse and violence, ways to address all kinds of uncomfortable situations.

The class also gets physical.

“When we teach the scenarios with strangers, we take it to the next level where there may be a physical assault that takes place,” explained instructor Matt O’Reilly.

Instructors say the striking techniques are rarely used, but they’re simple and just knowing them can be empowering.

“I can speak for someone who wears a protective suit during the class and gets struck a lot, you really wouldn’t go through that as an instructor unless you felt it was having a positive effect on people,” he said.

