US Senate confirms appointment of state’s next US attorney

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The U.S. Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s appointment of John Anderson as U.S. attorney for New Mexico.

Anderson is a former assistant U.S. attorney who more recently practiced law in Santa Fe.

Once he takes office, Anderson will replace Damon Martinez, an appointee of former President Barack Obama. Martinez was dismissed in March by the new administration.

James Tierney has been acting U.S. attorney in the meantime.

The Senate signed off on Anderson’s appointment with a voice vote Thursday on a slate of presidential appointees.