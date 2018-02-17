Spring practice continues as Bob Davie begins suspension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Football program held spring practice without head coach Bob Davie Saturday as his 30-day suspension got underway.

Davie was suspended after claims he made racist comments and interfered with a rape investigation of one of his players.

Saturday, Defensive Coordinator Kevin Cosgrove took over as acting head football coach.

He says the team is prepared for a month without Davie.

“We have a plan. Coach Davie put a plan in place and we are going to continue following that plan. I’m in a position right now where I really got to manage the practice and that’s probably the only different thing,” says Cosgrove.

Davie is two seasons into a six-year contract that runs through the 2021 season.

