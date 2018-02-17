Pueblo potters showcase new mug series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skilled Pueblo artisans held a meet and greet to showcase and sell their wares Saturday.

Back in 2015, five Pueblo potters were commissioned to make Pueblo-style mugs to commemorate the opening of the first Native-American owned Starbucks.

The mugs were put on display at the Starbucks on 12th Street near I-40 in Albuquerque.

There was such a big demand for the mugs, they were put into productions and a second series was released.

Saturday, artists held a meet and greet as they sold those beautiful second series.

“This is something that we do to bring together the community and of course, the Pueblos, making them known,” says Shane Smith of Shumakolowa Native Arts.

The Pueblo potters who made the mugs represented the Nambe, Santo Domingo, Santa Clara, Zuni and Cochiti tribes.

