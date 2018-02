LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police have been called out to Los Alamos to investigate an officer involved shooting.

The shooting involving Los Alamos Police Department happened Saturday morning.

State Police says no injuries have been reported at this time.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting.

Information is extremely limited due to the on going investigation.

