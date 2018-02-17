New Mexico authorities: 6 charged in sex-trafficking ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say six people have been charged in connection with running a New Mexico-based sex trafficking operation.

Felicia Maggard, a Bernalillo County Sheriff spokeswoman, said Friday that online and cellphone records indicate that three Albuquerque juveniles were forced into prostitution between February 2017 and January as part of the operation. She says 12 adult sex workers also were pulled into it.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation into the ring began in mid-January with the finding that a 16-year-old girl was being sold for sex online in Phoenix.

Four of those charged in the case have been arrested. They have been identified as Camara Cherry-Amos, Jason Jackson, Andrew Wyatt, Chante Bickham.

Arrest warrants are outstanding for suspects Destiny Way and John Dompierre.