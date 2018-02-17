Man sought in Las Cruces homicide; victim injured in fight

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Las Cruces police are seeking a 23-year-old man in the homicide of another man who reportedly was injured in a fight.

Police say witnesses report seeing Nathaniel Montoya fighting with the victim Friday night and then driving off before an officer arrived in response to a 911 call and found the victim unconscious.

The victim died at a hospital. His identity wasn’t released.

According to police, Montoya’s car later was found at another location where he reportedly may have received a ride in a dark-colored van.