Lobo Baseball beats Cal Poly on Saturday 3-1

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Coming off of a loss on Friday to #2 Oregon State the Lobos bounced back in Surprise, Arizona on Saturday taking out Cal Poly in Extra Innings 3-1. It was a tight game in day 2 for the Lobos, but great pitching and clutch hits down the stretch got them the win.

Eldorado Graduate Nathaniel Garley made his first appearance on Saturday and he would get the win after going 5 solid innings where he struck out 7 batters. UNM betters to now 1-1 on the season and they will play Gonzaga next on Sunday at 5pm.