Las Cruces woman seeks justice after dog run over, left to die

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman is pleading for help after she says someone came onto her property, ran over her dog and then left it there to die in agony.

The surveillance video is tough to watch and we warn some viewers may find the video disturbing.

“It’s not just a dog. Gosh, I’ve known him longer than my husband,” said Kellie Curry.

Curry says her 11-year-old Australian Sheppard was her best friend. She’s had him since he was a puppy.

“Jude, I always thought would just be old age, sleeping next to us, go that way,” she said.

But when Curry came back to her home in Organ Mesa Ranch Friday afternoon, that vision of a calm ending to a long life was ripped away.

“We came to pull into our driveway and I saw Jude laying there, and I mean that’s very odd,” said Curry.

By the time she got to Jude, he was already gone.

“I just dropped to the ground and I just started crying and honestly just almost started screaming,” Curry said.

Curry knew something wasn’t right, so she decided to check her security cameras and saw the unthinkable.

“That’s when we saw the car come in and run Jude over,” said Curry.

Jude even tried to get up afterward.

“That’s the thing that makes me most angry, is that he had to lay there and suffer for I don’t know how long,” said Curry.

Curry doesn’t recognize the sports car, or have any idea who was behind the wheel.

“I just kind of would like an apology and why you felt it necessary to run over my dog,” she said.

Curry says something compelled her to spend a little extra time snuggling her best friend, yesterday morning.

“I’m really grateful I had that moment because I didn’t realize it was going to be one of my last,” Curry said.

Curry believes the person drove quite a ways onto her property before hitting Jude. She now plans on installing a gate at the bottom of her driveway.

The incident has been reported to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information on what happened should call deputies.