Heart Hospital of New Mexico host health fair for seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque seniors had a chance to check up on their health.

The Heart Hospital of New Mexico held a Senior Summit and Health Fair Saturday.

Doctors met up with visitors and coordinated health screenings with those who asked for them.

Dozens of people showed up for the event.

“It was well worth the trip down there to see if some of these vendors and see what was out there,” says attendee Bryant Irmirk.

Heath and wellness vendors also showed up, allowing seniors to check out different health tips.

