Grand jury indicts New Mexico man in 13-year-old boy’s death

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a New Mexico man on a count of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s stepson.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Thomas Wayne Ferguson, the lead suspect in the death of 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia, also has been indicted on kidnapping, child abuse, tampering with evidence and conspiracy charges.

The boy’s mother, Tracy Ann Pena, and Ferguson’s 19-year-old son, Jordan Nunez, are also charged in the case. Court documents show a grand jury is expected to review evidence against them March 6.

According to court documents, Nunez told investigators that Ferguson tortured the boy “for no apparent reason,” beating him with brass knuckles, a cane, a homemade spear, a hammer and steel toe boots.

His body was found buried along a rural highway last month.

