Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Morning fog will give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures to begin the weekend. Drier air will move back into the state today and this will set the stage for a big warm up. Temperatures will be 10°-15° warmer this afternoon compared to Friday for most of New Mexico. Breezes will kick up across the eastern half of the state today.

Wind and Fire Danger then return for tomorrow. Our next weather maker is going to start to work into the Four Corners by tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of this storm system, the winds will crank up with wind gusts as high as 45 mph along the central mountain chain and into the Eastern Plains. This wind along with drier conditions will elevate the fire danger across the Northeast tomorrow. This means you shouldn’t do any outdoor burning.

Snow and rain chances will then begin late tomorrow night into early Monday morning. Winter Storm Watches are up for the San Juans. This is where 4″-8″ of snow could fall to begin the week. Most of New Mexico will continue to contend with more wind and cooler temperatures on President’s Day.