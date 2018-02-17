Austin Trout wins on Saturday in El Paso, TX

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Riding a two fight losing streak coming into his fight on Saturday, Austin Trout needed a win and he delivered on Saturday night in the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Trout would go the distance with his opponent, Juan De Angel of Columbia, but Trout would control the fight. He would get the Unanimous Decision win marking his first win since 2015. The now 34 year old boxer said he felt great after the fight and that he hopes to have more fights and hopefully close to home like this one.

Trout’s record now stands at 31-4.