2018 State Champion Wrestlers crowned on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- 2018 State Champions were crowned in wrestling on Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center. It was an action packed couple of days that had great matches. Here is a look at the top 5 team winners from 4A-6A

Class 6A

1. Rio Rancho 195

2. Carlsbad 182

3. Cleveland 171

4. Piedra Vista 146

5. Las Cruces 129

Class 5A

1. Aztec 194.5

2. Los Lunas 185.5

3. Belen 151

4. Valencia 135

5. Farmington 128.5

Class 4A

1. Silver 270

2. Cobre 176

3. Taos 153

4. Robertson 152

5. Tucumcari 81

To see a full look at brackets and full team standings go to this link: http://www.trackwrestling.com/tw/Login.jsp?TIM=1518932541055&twSessionId=ezlnwhoszbhnesc