EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A vigil will be held Friday for the gas station attendant who was shot and killed in Edgewood.

Michael Pelky, a 12-year employee of Smith’s was shot Sunday afternoon during an attempted robbery.

Police say the robber somehow gained access to the gas station booth. Pelky followed him out and confronted him.

New Mexico State Police are still looking for the suspect.

The vigil will be in the Smith’s parking lot in Edgewood at 5 p.m.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps