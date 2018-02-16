Thieves target youth group’s equipment room

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A local young Marines group targeted by thieves in the past week is now without much of the equipment it needs.

It’s a big hit to the youth group that gets most of its help through fundraising.

Dean and D.J. Triebelon Friday looked at what’s left inside the Bear Canyon Young Marines’ storage unit at the Heights Christian Church.

“Everything was ransacked and gone,” BCYM Executive Director Debra Jean Triebel said.

Boxes were knocked over with clothes strewn across the floor. The shed lock likely removed with a bolt cutter was still on the ground.

The couple, who also led the group, believes the thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of donated gear.

“All of the uniforms were stolen, all of our emergency first aid, emergency camping survival training equipment, MREs, you’ll see things were just dumped out of these cases,” Triebel said.

They are items the 24 Bear Canyon Young Marines, ages 8 to 18, need to operate and for survival training based on Marine Corps standards.

“We use that training to teach leadership skills to the youth and that helps them keep away from drugs and out of gangs and bullying,” BCYM Unit Officer, Colonel Dean Triebel said.

They think it happened last weekend, though they didn’t see the damage until Monday.

It’s the second time thieves have hit the group; two weeks ago, it was a locker in a different part of town.

Now, they’ve started a Go Fund Me page and they’re getting help from the Enchanted Hills Young Marines in Rio Rancho with a second page.

“We want to reach out to other parts of our community and help them be able to stay functioning. They’re also part of the young marine family,” EHYM Training Officer Lesley Monk added.

Albuquerque Police sent out its CSI unit to fingerprint the shed, but there are no leads.

The group has added extra security features to the shed.

The BCYM have also set up a “Bear Canyon Young Marine Donation Fund” through Nusenda, which does not take out a percentage of the proceeds.

