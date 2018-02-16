Team USA Delivers Mixed Results in Men’s Figure Skating Short Program

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Nexstar) – The youngest American on Team USA’s ice skating team became the first figure skater to land a quad lutz in the Olympics.
Vincent Zhou nailed the jump right out of the gate in his short program. The 17-year-old is sitting in 12th Place in the competition, ahead of Nathan Chen who is in 17th place.
Chen only landed one of three jumps in his short program performance.
The best performance by a member of Team USA came from Adam Rippon who looked poised and confident as he landed all his jumps.
Reigning Olympic Champion Yazuru Hanyu of Japan is in First Place after a virtually flawless performance. Hundreds of his adoring fans were in the crowd and tossed stuffed Winnie the Poo bears, his self-appointed mascot, to the ice in celebration of his performance.
If the video above doesn’t load, click here.
(App users click here to view photo gallery)
Photos: Men’s Figure Skating at South Korea 2018
Photos: Men’s Figure Skating at South Korea 2018 x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event