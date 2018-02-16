State Police officer murdered in Chimayo Massacre to be honored

By Published:

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A State Police officer murdered in the line of duty nearly three decades ago will soon have a permanent honor in the city he served.

Officer Glen Huber was one of two lawmen killed in what’s become known as the Chimayo Massacre.

Then 28-year-old Ricky Abeyta killed seven people in January 1991 after a domestic dispute. Among them, his ex-girlfriend, two teenagers and a five-month-old baby.

Abeyta then shot Rio Arriba County Deputy Jerry Martinez and Officer Glen Huber.

The Espanola State Police Office, which has undergone a major renovation, will bear Huber’s name when it’s dedicated.

The public naming ceremony will be held on March 9.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s