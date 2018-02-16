State Police officer murdered in Chimayo Massacre to be honored

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A State Police officer murdered in the line of duty nearly three decades ago will soon have a permanent honor in the city he served.

Officer Glen Huber was one of two lawmen killed in what’s become known as the Chimayo Massacre.

Then 28-year-old Ricky Abeyta killed seven people in January 1991 after a domestic dispute. Among them, his ex-girlfriend, two teenagers and a five-month-old baby.

Abeyta then shot Rio Arriba County Deputy Jerry Martinez and Officer Glen Huber.

The Espanola State Police Office, which has undergone a major renovation, will bear Huber’s name when it’s dedicated.

The public naming ceremony will be held on March 9.

