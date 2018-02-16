Records: failed search allowed gun in Curry County Jail

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The investigation continues into how an inmate was able to bring a gun into the Curry County jail.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, records and emails requested by them, allege that Officer Sanford Wagner did not properly search the suspect.

They say he expressed regret and was “shaken up” by the four-hour standoff between the suspect Wesley Flores and police.

The standoff ended with Flores shooting himself in the face. Flores is now at a Lubbock hospital.

Police have declined to comment on the incident and have not officially named the officer responsible for searching Flores.

