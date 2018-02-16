One New Mexico Choir Celebrates Unity in Diversity

The One New Mexico concert is the New Mexico Black History Organizing Committee’s premiere event of the 7th Annual NM Black History Festival designed to create unity and harmony through music in New Mexico–hence the theme. The concert will feature:

Toni Morgan – former background vocalist for Gladys Knight and 2015 NM’s Gospel Winner

Zavier Zman Thompson – Albuquerque’s own teen sensation performing One

DeWitt Bolden – former member of Cameo and 2017 NM’s Gospel Best Winner

Shelley Morningsong & Fabian Fontenelle from the Zuni Pueblo – Native American Record of the Year Winners

Cathryn McGill – award-winning producer/songwriter/performer – The Creation

The Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church Choir

The One New Mexico Concert Choir – an interfaith choir under the direction of Dr. Stevie Springer. This choir is made of up of more than 70 voices from churches from around the community and will be performing with Callie Day.

Callie Day – internationally renowned gospel singing artist with a 5 octave range and anointed spirit will be our headliner

