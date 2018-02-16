New Mexico Hunting and Fishing Show runs Friday through Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Hunting and Fishing Show is underway.

This year the show is promising to be bigger and better than ever. It features some of the latest equipment for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.

The show is highlighting its new Cabela’s outdoor skills area where visitors can get lessons on fishing, game calling, outdoor survival techniques and an off-highway vehicle simulator.

Admission is $3, or it’s free for those under 18 or anyone who has a valid hunting, fishing or furbearer license.

It runs Friday through Sunday at the Manuel Lujan Building at Expo New Mexico.

