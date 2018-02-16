New Mexico agency: State’s flu season has apparently peaked

Related Coverage Flu shot only 36 percent effective, making bad year worse

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say flu activity remains widespread around the state but appears to have peaked and is expected to gradually decrease in coming weeks before the season ends.

The state Department of Health offered its assessment Friday, a day after the federal Centers for Diseases Control said the flu season may finally be leveling off nationally after worsening for months.

The Department of Health says New Mexico’s flu season so far has included 34 flu-related deaths, 100 pneumonia-related deaths and 28 flu outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The department urges residents to continue using good hand-washing habits, to stay home if possible when sick and to use cough and sneezing etiquette.

It also says it’s not too late to get a flu shot.