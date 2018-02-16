‘Mummenschanz’ Leads Off ABQ ToDo Crew

Mime troupe Mummenschanz is headed to Popejoy Hall this weekend for a one-day-only performance. Their mixture of mime and puppet/object theater is a marvel of sights for the entire family.

The Cardboard Playhouse is also hosting a family-friendly performance, Magic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon Kids. Tickets are only $10 at the South Broadway Cultural Center.

East mountain teens (and middle school kids throughout the metro) are invited to come out to the Los Vecinos Community Center Friday for a Teen Dance. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are only $5 (cash).

For more weekend fun, visit ABQToDo.com.

