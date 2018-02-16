Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

Rain Finally Clears

The very wet weather pattern that has been set up over New Mexico over the past three days will finally lose its grip on the state this weekend. Drier air will move in from the west leading to sunny skies. However, winds will be gusty over the high terrain. Our next storm will move in early next next week with cooler air and possibly some mountain snow.

