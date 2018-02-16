Man who targeted YouTube couple died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Published:
Christopher Giles (Austin Police Department)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who was shot by police after breaking into the home of two YouTube celebrities in Austin, Texas, was hit by police gunfire, but an autopsy shows it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound that killed him.

Polcie say Christopher Giles drove from Albuquerque to the Austin home of internet stars Gavin Free and Megan Turney.

Authorities say Giles shot out a window to get inside. The couple called police, who shot  Giles as he tried to back out of the driveway. While authorities say Giles was hit by police gunfire, they aren’t saying how many times.

Evidence on Giles’ electronic devices suggested he had an obsession with the couple.

