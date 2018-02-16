Man sentenced to 16 years for robbery, carjacking

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man will spend over a decade behind bars as part of a nationwide effort to lock up the worst criminals.

Virgal Malott, 23, was sentenced Thursday to 16 and a half years for armed robbery, carjacking and firearm charges.

Malott was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a series of armed robberies targeting Albuquerque businesses.

When searching Marlott’s home, Albuquerque Police found a gun, which isn’t allowed when you are a felon.

Malott was prosecuted under a federal anti-violence initiative that targets the worst of the worst offenders for federal prosecution.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s