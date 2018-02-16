Man sentenced to 16 years for robbery, carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man will spend over a decade behind bars as part of a nationwide effort to lock up the worst criminals.

Virgal Malott, 23, was sentenced Thursday to 16 and a half years for armed robbery, carjacking and firearm charges.

Malott was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a series of armed robberies targeting Albuquerque businesses.

When searching Marlott’s home, Albuquerque Police found a gun, which isn’t allowed when you are a felon.

Malott was prosecuted under a federal anti-violence initiative that targets the worst of the worst offenders for federal prosecution.

