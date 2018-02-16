Local student promotes learning program by reading to therapy dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Local youth promotes “Tales of Joy” R.E.A.D. program and charms viewers by reading to a therapy dog.

Tales of Joy R.E.A.D. (Reading Education Assistance Dogs) is a reading intervention program that is used in Rio Rancho Public Schools elementary schools to assist children in improving their reading, social, and speaking skills by reading to dogs.

KRQE viewers were treated to a short demonstration from local elementary student (and very good reader!) Phillip Robinson, who read from a book to an attentive therapy dog.

​Tales of Joy R.E.A.D. (Reading Education Assistance Dogs) program is a local group of registered therapy dogs that volunteer in various settings with the Rio Rancho area and Westside Albuquerque. There are more than 20 active members. The group is an affiliate program of the national R.E.A.D. organization out of Salt Lake City, Utah, and volunteer at Rio Rancho public schools; Loma Colorado and Esther Bone libraries in Rio Rancho, and well as offer a weekly summer program in Barnes & Noble Westside bookstore.

The group also offers B.A.R.K. (Be Aware Responsible & Kind) presentations to RR schools and other local area schools. Their teams visit various nursing homes and retirement facilities and also have participated in several “Cuddle-A-Canine” events at CNM westside and UNM campuses.

Why READ to dogs? Dogs are the ideal reading companions!

Increases relaxation and lowers blood pressure.

Children proceed at their own pace.

Dogs do not judge, laugh, or criticize.

Less intimidating than peers.

Dogs listen attentively.

In addition to the school Tales of Joy R.E.A.D.® Program, the monthly library sessions are as follows:

Second Saturday of the month at Loma Colorado Library, Rio Rancho from 11-1pm

Third Saturday of the month at Esther Bone Library, Rio Rancho from 11-1pm

For more information, visit the tales of job website.