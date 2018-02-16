Local kids learn basic track and field skills from Olympians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local elementary students got a chance to learn what it takes to be an Olympic athlete.

Students at Wherry Elementary School spent the morning with Olympians Kathy McMillan, Arthea Thurmond and Sharrieffa Barsdale, as well as former Olympic Coach Gwen Mikinski.

It’s part of the “Run, Jump, Throw” program designed to get the kids excited about physical activity by introducing them to basic track and field skills.

“We’ve seen a lot of obstacles that they’ve had to overcome, so sports are a great way to learn to overcome those,” former Olympic Coach Gwen Mikinski.

The Olympians are in town this weekend for the National Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

