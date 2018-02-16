Lobos DC Kevin Cosgrove says he will follow Davie’s plan as acting coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos Defensive Coordinator Kevin Cosgrove has been with Head Coach Bob Davie for six years. His knowledge of Davie and the program helped UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez decide to elevate Cosgrove to the role of Acting Head Coach while Davie serves a 30 day unpaid suspension for alleged misconduct in his program. “I was excited for the opportunity,” said Cosgrove. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but we have to move on and move forward and make sure that we continue to have a great spring practice and finish strong as we prepare for next season.”

At his news conference announcing his decision to make Cosgrove acting coach, Nunez was asked if he thought Davie would be coaching the Lobos in the fall. “You know the plan is to still move forward with him as our coach and build off those recommendations that we have been given to implement changes and higher standards,” said Nunez. Davie is two seasons into a six year deal at New Mexico that runs through the 2021 season.

Davie must have anticipated his suspension starting before the end of spring football because Cosgrove said Davie left him with a plan. “We have a plan. Coach Davie put a plan in place and we are going to continue following that plan,” said Cosgrove. “I’m in a position right now where I really got to manage the practice and that’s probably the only different thing. We’re very fortunate we got a heck of a staff. Everybody knows what they are doing and we are going to follow our plan.”

Lobos defensive lineman Cody Baker echoed what Cosgrove said after practice without Davie Friday. “It feels like normal, just running his practice, high energy, just doing the same things as normal, as we normally do,” said Baker.