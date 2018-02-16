Legendary New Mexico: Winter Sports

In this episode of Legendary New Mexico, we are honoring the state’s winter sports heroes. The purpose of the New Mexico Ski Hall of Fame is to honor pioneers, competitors and people who give their heart and soul to the development of skiing and snowboarding in New Mexico. The hall of fame and the New Mexico Ski Museum is located at the base of the Sandia Peak Tramway. There are about 32 individuals in the hall of fame, including the New Mexico Ski Team from 2005.

