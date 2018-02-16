KRQE Pet of the week is an adorable ferret named Luna

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This week’s Pet of the Week is a very special rescue a ferret named “Luna.”

King’s Ferret Rescue is a locally operated non-profit specializing in ferrets of all ages and sizes. The small organization is run entirely on donations and pays for all supplies, food, and medical care out of their own pocket. With 21 ferrets in their care, the rescue is asking for donations. Donations can be paid through paypal.me/kingsferretrescue.

One of their fosters, “Luna”, was introduced to viewers as KRQE’s Pet of the Week.

Ferret rescue founder Ashley King provided details as to the specifics of a ferret’s diet — what they can and can’t have, and to feed them daily. Other topics included ferret-proofing the home to protect them from their own curious nature. King invites any local business owners who would like to team up with the ferret rescue in future fundraising events to contact them.

For more information or to give a rescue ferret a loving home, visit King’s Ferret Rescue’s website.