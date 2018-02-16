Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Rain & high mountain snow showers will favor southern NM through the day today as northern NM begins a gradual dry out. Some sunshine will return to those closest to the northern stateline but extensive cloud cover is still expected for those within central and southern NM. High temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s in most locales – significantly cooler than Thursday across the Eastern Plains (blame the cold front!)

SATURDAY: Westerly flow kicking back in over the area will dry us out and help warm temperatures to start the weekend. Highs will jump back into the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky. A few spot showers are possible across southern NM but coverage and intensity will be limited.

SUNDAY: The most noticeable change on Sunday will be breezy to windy conditions returning to the state. Afternoon highs will be comfortable with temps in the mid-60s across the Rio Grande Valley.