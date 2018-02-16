Housing concerns ignite due to oil and gas boom on the horizon

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – With oil starting to boom again in New Mexico, workers are pouring in, and that means another housing crunch and soaring hotel prices.

Oil production is on the rise and housing is desperately needed.

“It’s something that we need now and it’s no longer a vision, it is a reality for Eddy County,” said Susan Crokett, Eddy County Commissioner.

Thousands of people are expected to move to the Carlsbad area over the next few years with this oil boom, but there’s no housing boom on the horizon.

“We’ve had several housing studies done over the last few years. In between all of them they’ve requested us to recruit about 9,000 units of housing,” said Shannon Carr, Carlsbad Development Coordinator.

With only 2,000 apartments in Carlsbad, oil workers and their families are feeling the pinch. Apartment and RV occupancy rates are pushing a 100 percent, leaving hotels as the next option.

“It is not unusual to get on the internet and look on there and find prices that are comparable prices to what you would pay on Capitol Hill in Washington DC,” said John Waters, Executive Director of Carlsbad Department of Development.

The average hotel price in the city can top $300 a night, which can scare away tourists.

“People say it’s price gouging but at the end of the day if they’re staying at pretty much 100 percent occupied and they are being paid for at those prices, it’s not necessarily price gouging. It’s a supply and demand issue,” Carr said.

Despite the huge demand for housing, the city says getting developers to come to Carlsbad has been a challenge.

“We are also having issues with bringing site selectors here because until you’re here to see the traffic at 5 o’clock and see the crazy hotel prices, it’s hard to believe,” Carr said.

County officials are also brainstorming, with one goal in mind.

“The end-all goal is to have them move their families here, but right now we just don’t have the single dwelling family housing available,” said Commissioner Crokkett.

Hobbs had similar problems in the past when oil production was booming. However, officials say Hobbs is not seeing the same influx of workers right now.

