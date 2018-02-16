Former state senator convicted on corruption charges expected to learn his sentence Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The disgraced lawmaker convicted of abusing his power in the legislature to pocket tens of thousands of dollars is expected to learn his sentence Friday.

Former state Senator Phil Griego could face up to 17 years in prison.

In a nearly three week trial in November, a jury found him guilty on five charges including bribery, fraud and ethics violations.

All this, for steering the sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe through the Roundhouse back in 2014.

The jury found he abused his power to pocket $50,000 in commission.

Griego maintains his innocence.

The attorney general’s office is asking for Griego to serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by five years of supervised probation.

His sentencing in Santa Fe is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

Griego faces a second trial for perjury and embezzlement related to campaign finance reports prosecutors say he falsified.

That trial is set for September.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps