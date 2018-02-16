Former state senator convicted on corruption charges expected to learn his sentence Friday

By Published:
Wednesday, a jury found former state senator Phil Griego to be guilty of five of the eight charges he faced, including bribery and fraud

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The disgraced lawmaker convicted of abusing his power in the legislature to pocket tens of thousands of dollars is expected to learn his sentence Friday.

Former state Senator Phil Griego could face up to 17 years in prison.

In a nearly three week trial in November, a jury found him guilty on five charges including bribery, fraud and ethics violations.

All this, for steering the sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe through the Roundhouse back in 2014.

The jury found he abused his power to pocket $50,000 in commission.

Griego maintains his innocence.

The attorney general’s office is asking for Griego to serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by five years of supervised probation.

His sentencing in Santa Fe is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.

Griego faces a second trial for perjury and embezzlement related to campaign finance reports prosecutors say he falsified.

That trial is set for September.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s